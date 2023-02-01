With the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, abortion has again gotten a lot of attention in the media. While abortion does indeed take the life of a baby, it can also lead to many detrimental effects on the mother: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and possible relationship issues even suicide.
There is a great need for abortion healing in our country. I will repeat the information that I offered over a year ago for those hurting, Christian or not:
One consequence of this attention may be women (and men) who have been a part of an abortion rethinking and/or regretting that decision. There is always hope and healing through Jesus.
What would Jesus say about abortion? In the Gospel of John, Jesus says, "I have come that they may have life and have it more abundantly." That means life for each and every one of us, born and unborn!
Project Rachel (HopeAfterAbortion.org or 888-456-4673) is a ministry that offers help and compassion to those struggling with a past abortion or abortions. It is a caring, nonjudgmental program for the healing of abortion decisions.
May we honor and protect all life from the moment of conception until natural death. But also, may all be healed of any suffering caused by an earlier abortion. In Jesus’ name.