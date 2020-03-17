Data is crucial to planning for our community’s future, and some of the most foundational data the city uses comes from the U.S. Census.
Every 10 years, the nationwide census reveals not just population numbers, but also important demographic information about race, ethnicity, age and housing types.
Census results are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as to redefine state legislatures and other voting districts – including City Council districts – based on shifting population centers.
It is also used in distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds to support housing, education, health care and employment. According to a 2015 study from George Washington University, at the state level, federal funding allocated to Wyoming equates to approximately $881 million annually, or roughly $1,504 per person counted. Some estimates show that an undercount of even 1% could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars less for our community.
This data also informs the city’s policies and planning for housing, transit, infrastructure and other services. Census data about race, ethnicity and language helps us make information available to Cheyenne community members and identify ways the city can continue to improve access and create a welcoming environment for everyone.
Because it is so important to have an accurate understanding of who lives in Cheyenne, the city and other community partners have partnered to create a Complete Count Committee to ensure all residents are aware of and ready to complete the census.
In particular, the committee is focused on encouraging participation among historically undercounted groups, such as students, children, non-English speaking residents and people experiencing homelessness.
The official 2020 Census date is April 1. Very soon, you will receive a mailing with instructions about how to complete the census. For the first time, you’ll be able to respond online, and forms will be available in multiple languages.
The 2020 Census is an opportunity for each of us to help shape the next 10 years for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. Please watch for your postcard to arrive and plan to be counted on April 1.