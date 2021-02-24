Of the four members of your blue ribbon budget panel, state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer deserves praise for being the only one who actually answered the hard question of what taxes to raise.
As a slight modification, I would hope that he and his colleagues would consider increasing the property tax on industry, as well, from the present 11.5% to 12%. If residential property owners can bear a 2% increase in the tax rate, industry should be able to bear at least a half percent.
Although I don't know how the numbers work out, that might allow us to avoid reapplying the sales tax on food, which would work unnecessary hardship on those least able to afford it.