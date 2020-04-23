In a recent editorial, Wayne Lax of Cheyenne (and the lobbying group Powder River Basin Resource Council) states that oil and gas “industry executives and lobbyist groups are using the pandemic as an excuse to dodge their financial obligations,” and that “we can no longer afford to put industry interests over the well-being of the people.”
The fact is, 80% of the “industry” in Wyoming is made up of small, local, Wyoming “mom-and-pop" operations, that pay 50% of the tax revenue that “the industry” generates for Wyoming and our communities – the bulk of our state’s revenue.
No one is trying to “dodge” financial obligations, and they are trying to put the well-being of Wyoming first.
These 300-plus small Wyoming companies run small legacy fields, with under 15 wells, making under 10 barrels per day, many producing gallons – or quarts – daily.
They don’t drill, or have legal departments or lobbyists. There aren’t “executives” – only a dirty work truck and a desk in the kitchen or basement, with bills and government filing requirements.
The revenues they generate, with hard, dirty, dangerous work using Wyoming ingenuity and determination, stay in Wyoming. They support local Wyoming communities, employing local Wyoming residents, keeping local Wyoming businesses and communities afloat.
Wyoming oil isn’t “Big Oil” – it’s Wyoming oil – it’s your neighbors and friends.
These local Wyoming businesses are getting less per barrel than it takes to produce it – and they are still paying their bills, making payroll and supporting their communities – they are meeting their financial obligations at the cost of their own savings, retirements and future.
If we act to provide some temporary relief for these 300-plus small mom-and-pop Wyoming operations, we can avoid the budgetary shortfalls and catastrophic predictions of the author, by preserving and maintaining the business and tax base of Wyoming, otherwise we’ll lose these 300-plus small Wyoming businesses forever.
It’s a temporary request so these Wyoming businesses can still be here for all of us tomorrow.
Our state leaders do need to “hold the line” – for Wyoming businesses.