My ex-husband and retired VP of BP International taught me a few things about the oil industry. One, that the "easy" oil in this country is gone, which has created a whole new process called fracking. Expensive, particularly with water resources.
And the hundreds of leases that companies have stockpiled for years now are still a risk for drillers. Oil has to be well over current price per barrel to justify the risk. Stopping regulations may help some of the small oil companies now operating in Wyoming, but they are still gambling on producing anything worth current oil prices.
As my ex helped develop the oil fields in Siberia, he taught us about world markets. That, no matter the source, it all goes on to the world market. So that the Keystone XL pipeline, owned by Canada, will flow tar sands in two more extensions.
There already exists one pipeline in the U.S. But that production profit flows to Canada, not the USA. It adds to the world supply, but will still sell at current per-barrel prices. All Americans will get is the cost for leakage as the pipelines like Keystone are notorious for not having proper leak stoppage. (Those pressure valves are expensive.)
As the world responds to the war in Ukraine, the ex-president still appears wavering in his allegiance to Putin. The man he called a genius and very smart, because he knew him very, very well. Well the genius has started a war that has most of the world shocked. Except a few, who in particular, want the oil and gas produced in Russia. Particularly China.
So, Wyoming's dream of selling coal to China is probably unlikely. The Republicans voted against aid to Ukraine until this last week. Perhaps conservatives remembered they once supported democracies above their support for oil and gas companies. Never mind support for a man who still can't admit he was wrong about Putin, wrong about COVID and wrong about our elections.
Oil prices are not set by national or state interests. You would think our two senators would understand that.