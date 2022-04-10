The state is poor role model. You've probably heard the quotation from the Bible that says something like: "The love of money is the root of many kinds of evil." I was reminded of this the other day when I received my car registration in the mail – $550 for a sticker that allows me to drive without being incarcerated.
There are many who interpret the above passage to mean the love of ill-gotten gain, otherwise known as "envy." I am told not to envy the possessions of others, but when I look to the state to set the example for me, it fails miserably!
Why does the state get more money (as a percentage) for a license plate sticker based on the sticker on the window at the dealership? Does it take more time and effort to process my paperwork for an expensive motor vehicle than it does for a less-expensive, older one? No.
The only answer for why it costs more is greed. You might then ask, how do we pay for roads? The logical answer to that is simple. The more damage that is done to roads and to the air we all breathe, the more you pay.
A flat fee for 10,000 miles a year of driving based on the weight of your vehicle and how much pollution it puts out. You can apply for a rebate if a vehicle is not driven much. Electric cars may not contribute to pollution, but they are heavy (batteries) and should pay "their fair share" for road repair, and maybe a little more to cover the losses from not paying fuel tax. At the very least, this will set the example for a fair tax that doesn't punish you for wanting to drive a nice car.
I would love to buy another high-dollar electric car/truck, but I will wait till I'm living somewhere else that has an equitable way of paying for that privilege.