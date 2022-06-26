During the last legislative session, I spoke to several members of both houses and aisles, and to several members of the Legislative Service Office about the lack of proper and legally required handicapped access signage to guide needing members of our community to the specially built and expensive special accesses in the newly remodeled Capitol building, a remodel that cost many millions of taxpayer dollars.
No one knew anything about why there were no signs posted, and all said they would look into it.
Recognizing that sometimes in government "We the people ... the taxpayers ... the voters" find our needs and concerns receive only seemingly concerned responses from those who would draw a paycheck from the tax base provided by the "We the people" whose requested response turns out to be nothing more than empty lip service. Lip service that removes them from the responsibility of their office and can remove them from office ... especially in an election year, because handicapped voters vote.
Continued lack of of responsible actions supporting ignorance or illegal/neglected service for these handicapped citizens is unforgivable, and will only draw negative attention to a job poorly managed, and the irresponsibility of those from the top down who are expected and paid to be responsible.
Get off your "High Horse," Wyoming, and do the right thing. Put up the extremely helpful and legally required handicapped access signs to assist those in need getting to and into all of our state buildings and Capitol building. Do the right thing and forget about your vain attitude of upsetting the western decor of "All our pride and joy."