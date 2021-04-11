Let us use some analogies to examine climate change, carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon capture and carbon fuels.
The climate is analogous to a leaky boat. The leaks are because we have holes in our boat. The CO2 is analogous to the holes in the boat. Fortunately, carbon capture is analogous to a method for bailing out our boat. Unfortunately, carbon fuels utilization (think coal) drills new holes in our leaky boat.
If we add Wyoming state government to the mix, we can now understand the state’s plan. The state would like to come up with a better method for bailing out the boat, so it can drill some more holes in it.
As Will Rogers said, “I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”