Please stay the course.
Maybe it's just me, but I swear I see more cars on the road than a few weeks ago. Where are they going? What are they doing? The kids are focusing on their school work. The restaurants are closed. Local businesses are shut down. Where are they going? What are they doing?
For now, my daughter, a health care worker, and my 12-year-old granddaughter, sheltering at home alone, are well. My five 60-plus siblings are OK. I'm hanging in there. But, I'm not going and doing outside my home. Well, except for walking the dog.
When these folks in cars are going and doing, I wonder what is so important? They put themselves at risk for this awful disease. They put those they encounter at risk, too.
Yes, it's a drag. Yes, our usual going and doing are what we miss. But now is not the time. The kids are restless. Seniors miss their grandkids. We all miss our friends. But, if we want this disease to go away, as all of us do, we must shelter in place.
I know there needs to be some going and doing. But let's keep it to a minimum. Please stay home. Stay the course – so we all can be going and doing once again.