To the "conservative" gentleman who just wants to raise his family and be left alone, I don't know where you got your warped opinion of "liberals," but I assure you we, too, just wanted to raise our families and be left alone. Some of our families just might look different.
But there have been so many things we have worked for and fought for over the years and are still fighting for. The right to vote; the right to own land; access to good, affordable health care; access to a good education; a good job with livable wages; a safe work environment; clean air, clean water, access to public lands; protecting wild and natural places for the use of our grandchildren and their children; protecting wildlife; the right to go to church or school or the mall or Walmart or a concert or just walking down the street without being gunned down; a just and honest government are just a few.