I am happy someone else is speaking out about the damage Thomas Heights and other uncontrolled developments are doing to existing properties in the county.
Thank you, Steve Grisbee, for your letter to the paper. When we saw the development at Ridge and Storey, and how they built their drainage, we knew your property would be damaged.
We do not understand why these developments are allowed to use properties in the county for their drainage, instead of having to put in underground systems that drain into the city system. State statute says developers cannot cause flooding problems to properties downstream, but here they are, using our properties to drain their stormwater.
We have been fighting this development since 2014, when we were first notified of the development's plans. Look up videos of the City Council meetings, and you will see many of the owners of existing properties that have been affected by this development voicing their concerns.
There was plenty of time to prevent this problem before the development started. No one in the city or county addressed our concerns. Dakota Crossing and the Whitney development also have these issues, and still nothing is being done.
Many of the City Council members were in place then, and are still in office. Good luck getting any of them to address your concerns or offer any solutions to your problem.
I know with the COVID-19 outbreak, this may seem like a small issue, but it will rain again, we will be flooded again, and we will have damages again. We need a solution. We need this fixed.