After reading the letter written by Richard Schmitt in the Sunday, Feb. 21 WTE, I had to respond. I find it difficult to read you complain about not being able to go to Catholic Ash Wednesday service without making a reservation and in the same sentence bashing illegals crossing the border.
A person with a real relationship with God will do what he or she must do to practice one’s faith. I attend St. Mary’s, and have for many years, and since last year, when the pandemic started and we were able to attend Mass in person, I make my reservation to attend, and my seat is waiting for me each week.
God gives you everything each day, and you can’t do your part to “talk to God”? Seems to me you just don’t want to try very hard. Quit complaining about political things and get right with your faith, if you choose, and stop putting the two in the same sentence. You ask what is happening to us while you insert your distain for illegals crossing the border.
By the way, true Catholics don’t bash others, either legal or illegal, of your faith or another faith. We offer compassion and steer those we come into contact with to do the right thing by the church, and by the law, as well.