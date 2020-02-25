On Feb. 17, I arrive at LCCC to prepare taxes for people using VITA. To my dismay, I see people leaving, and my fellow associates standing outside in the cold at the locked doors.

I get to the door to find out that even though our sign is on the door stating that we will be doing taxes from 5 to 7 p.m., the facility is closed. Our coordinator was on the west side of the building, and had made contact with a person calling himself a security guard. He was rude and disrespectful, and said he would not be opening the facility for us because he could not make contact with an administrator to provide authorization.

