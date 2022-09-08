We moved to Wyoming 40 years ago so I could attend an excellent law school with a nonresident tuition of $1,038; lower than resident tuition at a state school in our home state. We worked for a year before moving in order to avoid borrowing.
We shared her daily free meal from her fast food job, lived in cinderblock student housing and avoided borrowing until the final semester.
I took a full-time legal job for about $22,000. Even with that initial salary, we paid off what we borrowed asap, and saved everything we could to allow her to finish college. As we raised our children, we worked hard and our wages increased, but we still drove inexpensive, fuel-efficient cars and lived within our means. We saved in order to pay for our children's college.
While others complained about tens of thousands in student loan debt while driving $50,000 vehicles, we put over 200,000 miles on our cars. Our children graduated college debt-free.
In recent years, we could well afford to replace our Honda Accor . My wife chose to keep her "dream car" with 200,000 miles so we could use the money for college funds for our grandchildren.
Our lifestyle is mocked by the forgiveness of loans that were incurred by people who did not and still do not live within their means. This executive action goes beyond the typical "take from those who work hard and give to those who don't work at all." People qualify who make up to $125,000 a year. Twice that for couples.
This was done by executive action of a government that spends money it does not have, adding to inflationary pressures. It teaches that obligations don't have to be met. Whine loud enough, and somehow you're entitled to have someone else pay your debts. Unfortunately, those "someones" are people who work for a living, live within their means and pay taxes.
The federal government has the power to mock how we lived our lives, but having the power does not make it right.