My heart goes out to the entire school district, students, staff and teachers on this coming school year. The district will be trying its best to meet everyone's needs, but no matter how hard they try, they are destined to fail, as everyone will not be satisfied.
The teachers are going to be impacted the hardest as they try to be all things to all students. They will be requested to bring forth the curriculum, all the while having to request students to keep their masks on, keeping order and trying to stop students from touching each other. Most students will obey, while the 10-percenters will try everything that they can to disrupt the class by being admonished to wear their masks appropriately. Then comes the issue of washing hands, cleaning desks, chairs, door knobs, etc., just to mention a few.