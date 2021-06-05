We respectfully disagree with Jillian Balow, the Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, on her opinion on and attitude toward Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. The racial problems in our country must be examined with a critical eye.
As a white pastor, I recommend the following books as a place to begin reading in order to gain a greater understanding of how people of color in the USA have experienced all the destructive aspects of white racism. And, how we white people need to change our thinking, our hearts, our relationships and our actions so that we might really love all of our neighbors of every color and background as we love ourselves.
- "An Indigenous People’s History of the United States" by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
- "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" and "How to Be an Antiracist," both by Ibram X. Kendi
- "Homegoing," a novel by Yaa Gyasi
- The June 2021 National Geographic magazine article “Reckoning With The Past.”
This is a long and hard journey, but it must be taken.