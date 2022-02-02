Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo of Laramie County School District 1 has been proactive and transparent in her first 180 days. Weekly YouTube reports/videos describes the district and her progress thus far.
They have included: Four specific dates that discussed the 100-day outcomes, and the themes she has focused on are Listen, Learn, Build and Plan. The videos encourage stakeholders’ engagement, address department updates, highlights, schools, mentions students’ achievements and provide community information.
Her messaging to the Board of Trustees and stakeholders is timely, with 30-, 60-, 90- and 180-day updates. And they can be found on the website under “Superintendent’s update."
In talking with multiple district employees, especially educators, as to how they felt the first 180 days were, their responses are: Dr. Crespo …
office is open and welcoming.
has come to our schools and is willing to answer questions.
works tirelessly to gain opinions from students, staff, administrators and community members.
provides transparency or good communication; “We know what is happening in the district and where we are headed (i.e. strategic plan)."
has attended numerous community, nonprofit and business meetings. Reports from participants have been favorable after she has met with them. She has mentioned that when invited she will meet with the community.
provides a district atmosphere that’s one of inclusivity, and that feeling of the “old chap” club is no longer.
has met with classified staff, who indicated that she has met with their departments and appreciates each LCSD1 employee.
Many staff and administrators report that they are happy and glad to see Dr. Crespo’s efforts to listen to their opinions, and then she highlights their accomplishments either in her weekly video spots or in community organization meetings she has attended.