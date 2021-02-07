I was somewhat surprised to note that the Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill to strengthen Wyoming's seat belt laws and allow law enforcement officers to stop folks who are not buckled up.
I don't mind such a change at all, and the survey by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle indicates that most folks in Wyoming support the change, but the disconnect between that and the recent protests about masks seemed contradictory. While seat belt wearing seems to be aimed at protecting the users of the belts, mask wearing is aimed at protecting BOTH the user AND the members of the nearby public. How can one logically get indignant and burn the masks which are meant to save more folks?
Mask restrictions seem to more closely resemble DUI laws, which are also meant to protect both those whose behaviors are limited, and the innocent bystanders who could also be killed by those whose "rights" are restricted.
I think that the death toll from COVID 19 is already higher than that caused by DUIs. Are those opposed to masking requirements also opposed to DUI laws?