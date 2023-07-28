I recently had that experience of being with heroes while sitting at Starbucks on Central in Cheyenne. A Facebook post invited me to a sip-in for the Union Strong cause. I felt weird buying a beverage from the corporation, but I was in if it somehow supported the workers.
After buying my chai and sitting outside, three women came out of the store and sat beside us. As we introduced ourselves, I quickly understood I was seated among heroes. These women shared with me and others listening about the treatment they received before deciding to unionize. They talked about management bullying, grooming and offering alcohol to minors at a corporate function, and about reporting these grievances to corporate without satisfactory resolution.
They spoke of retaliation since deciding to unionize, including loss of hours/income, superfluous disciplinary actions and threats. These leaders spoke about why they stayed with the company, and all three agreed that, at one time or another, they worked with a management that provided guidance, camaraderie and fulfillment in work. They believe that through the union, they will build a supportive working environment and, thus, an enjoyable and friendly coffee experience for the people who work, live and visit downtown Cheyenne.
These workers deserve safety. Especially in the days leading up to Monday, July 31, when they vote, and possibly sometime after. I live in Wyoming; I know what people can do, and we'd hate to hear that any misfortune has fallen on these brave women and their co-workers by the corporation or the community.
I'm not sure these ladies know who Norma Rae, Karen Silkwood or Erin Brockovich are, but I do, and I saw, heard and felt something from these women that is true and inspirational. If you'd like to feel it, then go support the Starbucks Union on Central, and that makes you a Cheyenne hero, too.
