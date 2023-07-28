I recently had that experience of being with heroes while sitting at Starbucks on Central in Cheyenne. A Facebook post invited me to a sip-in for the Union Strong cause. I felt weird buying a beverage from the corporation, but I was in if it somehow supported the workers.

After buying my chai and sitting outside, three women came out of the store and sat beside us. As we introduced ourselves, I quickly understood I was seated among heroes. These women shared with me and others listening about the treatment they received before deciding to unionize. They talked about management bullying, grooming and offering alcohol to minors at a corporate function, and about reporting these grievances to corporate without satisfactory resolution.

