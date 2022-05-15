Congratulations to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for publishing the editorial on April 22 by David Adler concerning one of the greatest Supreme Court decisions concerning the subject of public school segregation, Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, 1954.
Then-Chief Justice Earl Warren was extremely concerned about possible leaks of the secret discussions of the justices of the court. This was an era before electronic listening and recording devices were anywhere as prevalent as they are in today's world.
He demanded that all of the justices meet in a closed room, and were to use legal pads and pens to make notes of the discussions. He then collected all of the notes and pads at the end of each session and locked them in his office safe.
There were no clerks or attendants in the discussion room, no one discussed the situation outside of the room. Wives, family members and clerks were not given any information until the final, secret vote was determined and announced in a court appearance. This allowed for the decision to be official and an amendment to the U.S. Constitution immediately.
During our present state of open computers in this electronic world, this would be quite a challenge, but NOT IMPOSSIBLE. Still, probably very controversial, and permanent until challenged later legally.