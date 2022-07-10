The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade and blocking abortions has created quite an emotional reaction in two ways.
First, the decision was leaked out several weeks in advance, which was an egregious error because it was not yet permanent and created early, unnecessary chaos. Now that it is finally the new law of the land, it has caused the expected further turmoil from the citizens of our country.
Over time, I would hope that the confusion and anger will quiet down, and that all the judges of the Court will also realize that they must try to be more closely in tune with the nonviolent feelings of a majority of the citizens.
Many people, including myself, feel that abortion (terminating a viable intra-uterine fetus) should never be used as a form of contraception. It should be considered and available only in cases of forced violent rape or incest, and/or to save the life of the mother.
Forms of contraception (avoiding a pregnancy) are available to be used prior to having sexual activity and should be made financially available, or given free to women of need. If there are religious reasons that don't allow contraception, then the couple can use the rhythm method or abstinence.
The Supreme Court also suggested that in the future they might consider, by law, not allowing same-sex marriage, or contraception, to be used. To be more complete, maybe they should also be considering not allowing inter-religious marriages, interracial marriages or animal sex relationships.
It should be the privilege of each individual of age to make their own nonviolent decisions as to how they legally live their lives. The government and courts should allow each adult individual to live and deal nonviolently with their own lives, and not dictate every single individual's actions. Different people have different nonviolent decisions.