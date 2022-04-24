People might say I’m biased when it comes to evaluating Ted Hanlon and the job I think he would do for Senate District 5. After all, I’m his daughter, his employee and one of his best friends.
But all the same things that make me biased make me one of the best-suited people to talk about his qualities, because I have seen so many different facets of him in all our different roles.
I know that he will be caring and supportive of the people in his district, because of the care and support he has shown to me. Like me, the people in his district will benefit from someone who wants to ensure the best for their safety, their health and their education. He will want the best for the people of Wyoming, and only ask that they do their best in return.
I know that he will work hard and tirelessly for the people in his district, because that is what he has done as my boss. In our business ventures, we’ve been “digging for change in the couch cushions broke” and “enjoying a nice glass of Wyoming whiskey on a sunny day” successful, and every stage in between. He knows how to deal with budgets and challenges of every shape and size, and knows how to balance being a strong leader with being a good listener, and he knows that the keys to his success are his people.
I know that he will be endlessly loyal and incredibly creative in problem solving, because that is what he has done as my friend. Whether I am stranded on the side of the road and need help changing a tire or I’m curious about the engineering principles behind how an oil field pumpjack works he has assistance and answers ready. Every crisis I’ve ever had, he has helped me through, and he will help the people of Wyoming through our current crises.
I can think of no better person to elect to Senate District 5, because I can think of no better father, employer or friend.