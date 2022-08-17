I am an alumni of East High, and though I no longer live in the state, I find myself unable to stay silent as I read the discourse on the limiting of access to books.
Under the guidelines laid out by BookWatch/Moms for Liberty, books will be deemed only appropriate if they are devoid of language, violence, most sexual situations and representations of LGBTQIA characters. However, the lives of your students are not devoid of those things.
As a high school student, I read a book from the library that had a description of rape in it. I did not do so for fun or pleasure, but because a friend of mine had been assaulted, and I needed help to understand what had happened and how to help her get help.
Without that book, I’m not sure I would have had the courage or understanding to have the conversation in the first place. Taking access to books away from students doesn’t take the subject matter out of their lives, it takes away a safe place to learn about it.
In the current educational administration, parents can already personally select what titles their own student has access to. If you so choose, you can remove their access to anything with subject matter that makes you uncomfortable. However, consider that just because something makes you uncomfortable doesn’t mean that students don’t have a right to learn about the world they live in and very real issues they face.