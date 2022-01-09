Rev. Lange’s column of 12/31/21 raises some interesting points about "taking oaths." If taking oaths means vowing to become a better parent, citizen or government official, I’m all for it. However, I’m not sure exactly that’s what the Reverend means.
Rev. Lange blurs his column on oath-taking by stating that government officials (the FBI) have let the leaders of the group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes and Ray Epps “scandalously … skate, while prosecuting alleged members for lesser infractions.” Yet government officials haven’t let them skate. Epps and Rhodes have been subpoenaed by Congress to appear before a congressional committee investigating the 1/6/21 "insurrection." Indeed, government officials in this case appear to be fulfilling their oath "to defend and protect the Constitution."
I find it curious that in the case of the formally accused "Oath Keepers," Rev. Lange failed to mention that those people are being prosecuted by federal authorities for participating in the 1/6/21 insurrection to stop the legitimate constitutional process of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. An extremely serious incident, where U.S. congressmen fled for their lives, and police officers and others died. So, exactly what did these Oath Keepers really pledge to do? Change the electoral results by force? Overthrow the government?
One must be very careful about what oaths we take. History is ripe with examples of "oath taking" for nefarious purposes. The Nazi party of Germany used oaths to intimidate citizens, and to then take and maintain power. Indeed, in Nazi Germany, many citizens were arrested and imprisoned for failing to say the greeting "Heil Hitler," because not doing so was interpreted as a failure to pledge support for Hitler and the Nazi government.
Taking an oath in the name of God to become a better citizen, etc., is a good thing. Using your oath in God’s name to violate the law of the land and undermine the U.S. Constitution is not. I certainly hope Rev. Lange supports the former.