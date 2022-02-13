When I talk about jobs, I often hear, “You should teach.” No, I shouldn’t. Don’t misunderstand me, I am happy to teach kids who want to learn. What most people don’t realize is that a lot of the kids in a classroom don’t want to learn. They have to be taught, too, and they are expected to pass, even if they don’t earn it. Some of my friends who teach tell me that they are not “allowed” to fail students.
Someone I know who taught high school calculus was told by administrators that he assigned too much homework. Administrators wouldn’t hear about it unless kids complained to their parents, so the parents complained to the administration.
Homework is practice. Unless you happen to be a math genius, you won’t learn anything if you don’t practice. A high school teacher is expected to have at least a master’s degree in their disciplines, in addition to a degree in education. These people spent a lot of time getting their degrees. I don’t blame them a bit for feeling underappreciated.
We have all had teachers, so we all think we know how to teach. I did some teaching when I went for my graduate degree. I considered myself lucky. All I had to do was create lessons derived from my research. That, in itself, took a lot of time.
I did not need to do any classroom management because the regular teachers were there. I did not need to make sure each of my lessons conformed to state standards and met the benchmarks that accompanied each standard. And all that without grading and dealing with parents.
Teachers deserve a lot more respect than they get.