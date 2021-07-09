Critical race theory is neither easily defined, nor is it taught in public schools. Education Week states, “Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies [systemic racism].”
Public schools do not teach CRT, but some schools do teach history about the U.S. treatment of Blacks that can make us uncomfortable. Teaching that there was a Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 and that Juneteenth is a celebration of the fact that slaves in Galveston, Texas, did not learn they were free until June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, does not demean white students. Steve Lloyd says it does in his July 3 letter to the editor. I think it teaches white students the parts of history we have left out and helps them see why we still have systemic racism.
Mr. Lloyd says, “Systematic [sic] racism … does not exist because minority Americans are ubiquitous in our society.” The fact that Blacks are represented in all walks of life is not proof that there is no systemic racism. Two examples of systemic racism from Business Insider are as follows:
1. When they tried to get financing from banks, Black mortgage applicants were more likely to be denied loans than aspiring homeowners of other races.
2. The coronavirus crisis has only exacerbated an already wide disparity in access to health care.
Mr. Lloyd says slavery “existed elsewhere much longer.” According to USA Today, the following countries abolished slavery before the United States: Spain (1811), Sweden (1847), Mexico (1829) and France (1848).