As a 16-year veteran public educator, I would like to respond to Mr. Edmonds’ recent column. I would agree with his assertion that the Legislature needs to fix the education funding problem. However, I disagree with his ideas on how to fix the problem.
I am certain no public school teacher ever walks into their classroom thinking, “I could do a better job if only there was more competition.” Teaching isn’t a competition. We’re not trying to win a game. We’re trying to build the future.
There are 37 schools in our district. We have choices. If “robust school of choice” worked, it would have worked by now.
The issue is how Mr. Edmonds and state legislatures/legislators view education. For the last two decades, public education has been infected with a disease: business and corporate thinking. Education is not a business. It’s a public service. The business model holds only teachers accountable through state assessments. When I was in school, I don’t remember taking tests every three weeks and three state assessments every year. We took The Iowa Test of Basic Skills every two years. Assessment is expensive, wastes classroom instruction time, and creates data that under-represents poverty, social and emotional growth, and other intangibles. My advice? Take that money and shovel it as fast as we can into things that actually engage and affect students.
Why do we assess so much? So that the Legislature can use the results against us every year? Students are not numbers or widgets in a factory. We’re not making widgets. We’re making human beings. Humans need more than assessment and “dollar per student” ratios to help them grow.
Is it expensive? Sure. You know what else is expensive? The public assistance and “welfare” programs you conservatives don’t like. Educated people have better health and earn more income over time. Education: the price of the future. You can spend it now or later. It’s cheaper now.
Rather than focusing on a “a strong dose of competition and accountability,” maybe we should ask teachers what they think will help. We are happy to share our ideas.