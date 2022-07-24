I first met Ted Hanlon in Saratoga, and I instantly felt a connection with him because of the way he talked about his Wyoming experiences.
Ted and I are years and counties apart, yet our experiences are very similar – time spent in the mountains, in rivers and on the fields. These Wyoming experiences produce strength, and when folks talk about missin’ the good ol’ days, this is where I will have to agree.
Ted Hanlon is a prime example of the strength that experiencing Wyoming produces, and the Wyoming people will benefit from Ted’s future role as the next senator in SD 5.
If you haven’t heard Ted’s story about turning steers with a red cowboy hat when he was 3, I encourage you to ask. It’s not the red cowboy hat or the steers in Ted’s story that led me to want to know more, it was the way he talked about his family and the land.
Ted has mentioned that life tends to get complicated, and we forget that taking care of our family also includes taking care of our surroundings so they, too, can have the experiences that we’ve enjoyed for so long.
When I was growing up, I would hear “so-and-so would give you the shirt off their back.” This was a compliment to the person, and I would use this phrase to describe Ted. He may have heard this from the same folks I heard it from in the industry he worked in, oil.
That story of Ted when he was 3 reminds me of another Wyoming strength. In Wyoming, we adapt to the weather multiple times a day. If something needs fixin’, it doesn’t matter if we’re 3 or 72, or even if we have the right tools, we get it done. The regular Wyoming people have done this for years, while those in the Wyoming Legislature have refused for far too long to at least “leave the right tools” at the door.
Ted Hanlon will bring the right tools for Wyoming and use them with you in SD 5.