I first met Ted Hanlon in Saratoga, and I instantly felt a connection with him because of the way he talked about his Wyoming experiences.

Ted and I are years and counties apart, yet our experiences are very similar – time spent in the mountains, in rivers and on the fields. These Wyoming experiences produce strength, and when folks talk about missin’ the good ol’ days, this is where I will have to agree.

