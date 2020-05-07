I wrote a couple of weeks ago to urge support for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, as we face the global impact of COVID-19. We have the numbers that show the scale of that need now.
"Collateral damage" from recent Ebola outbreaks provides a valuable perspective on how an epidemic can impact fragile health care systems.
The multi-country Ebola outbreak of 2014-15 resulted in more than 11,000 deaths from that disease. Increased deaths from AIDS, TB and malaria resulted in another 10,000 deaths as health care centers and testing capabilities were overwhelmed system-wide. One million children did not receive their scheduled measles vaccinations, and 76,000 people died of measles during the ebola outbreak – seven times the number who died of Ebola!
The 2019 Ebola outbreak in the DRC killed 2,000 people; but 5,000, mostly unvaccinated infants, died in the measles outbreak that accompanied that Ebola event.
As Congress works on Phase 4 of the COVID response, the package needs to include $1 billion for the Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria. In addition to the kinds of impact reflected in the numbers above, simple distribution of mosquito netting is already struggling just as malaria season begins.
GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, must have $900 million to ensure delivery of vaccines already in the pipeline. Furthermore, it is partnered with other organizations to facilitate development and scaled-up manufacture of a COVID vaccine. And it is already laying the groundwork to ensure that COVID vaccine will be available to the most vulnerable around the world.
As Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Conference, said, “There is no way to defeat COVID-19 or any future pandemic at home unless we are also fighting it around the world.”
You have the chance now to save hundreds of thousands of lives. You. Now. Write, email, phone every member of our congressional delegation to tell them to give the Global Fund and GAVI the funds they need to keep us all safe.