If one thing matters to me when I write a letter to the editor, it is that I have my facts right. That is why, when I wrote earlier this month about the “collateral damage” we can expect from other diseases while we fight COVID-19, I double- and triple-checked the number of measles deaths during the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak.
I refreshed the site multiple times (a trusted organization), cleaned my glasses and looked for a decimal point. It must have been a typo that has been corrected, and I want to be sure I correct MY error. One million children missed their vaccines, and ONLY 16,000 died (not the 76,000 I first reported).