WTE recently ran a series of articles on the housing crisis in Cheyenne. Unfortunately, the crisis isn't limited to Cheyenne. Affordable housing is one of the issues included in the proposed “Build Back Better” legislation.
Most people who work with the problem called for $180 billion over the next 10 years, including Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) for everyone who qualifies. But the House has proposed only $75 billion for HCV, with an additional $15 billion for other housing assistance needs. The administration doesn't seem to have prioritized housing as an issue in negotiations. As the bill gets trimmed, even this reduced amount may be cut. Tell Congress NOW that we must make this investment.
A problem not addressed, though, is that many landlords don't accept HCV. They have experienced problems, such as burdensome delays in home inspections, problems with security deposits and unrealistic estimates of rents in their property's neighborhood. Our own Sen. Lummis has co-sponsored a bill to address these and other problems. S. 1820, Choice in Affordable Housing, provides a number of financial incentives and speedier inspections with closer attention to neighborhood-specific data on rents.
The bill is endorsed by industry associations such as the National Association of Realtors. RESULTS, advocating for policies that can help end poverty, and other advocates for affordable housing has endorsed the bill, too. It is a win-win!
Thank you, Sen. Lummis, for taking a practical step toward getting more families into homes!