I meant to write sooner, but life gets in the way.
S. 3386, the End TB Now bill, was introduced and sent to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is the lead sponsor, so you would think this bill should have moved in his committee some time ago. But, as I said, life seems to get in the way.
The bill sets ending the global tuberculosis pandemic as a major objective of U.S. foreign policy. But it is much more than a feel-good statement. Aligning goals and accountability with those of other major players in the fight to end TB, it provides specific actions and outcome expectations for USAID and tools for measuring its effectiveness, with requirements for reporting to Congress.
In the short time remaining for this session of Congress, the focus will be on “must pass” bills – likely with a lot of disagreement, or the bills would probably not have waited so long for action! But S. 3386 seems to have languished just because it is such a low-profile bill and addresses what would seem an uncontroversial purpose.
COVID-19 shows us how a pandemic can devastate national economies and stability. In the U.S. we have not felt the force of the TB pandemic as other countries have. But countries like India, Indonesia, the Philippines and many countries in Africa are struggling; and the effects of COVID only made their fight against TB harder. Instability in those countries creates a threat to U.S. security, as populations react to crumbing economies and ineffective governments.
I talked with Sen. Barrasso’s office about the bill and emailed Sen. Lummis, asking their support as co-sponsors and advocates to move the bill forward quickly. Rep. Cheney could add her name as a House cosponsor of the companion bill, H.R. 8654.
Time is short, but you can still let our delegation know that you want to see action on these bills before the end of the year.