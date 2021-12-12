The National School Boards Association (NSBA) instigated federal bullying with its Sept. 29 letter to the Biden administration that declared concerned parents speaking at board meetings “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.” That letter even mischaracterized one case of a disruptive speaker at a Cheyenne meeting as an “angry mob.”
Because of the NSBA’s letter, on Oct. 4, FBI agents were ordered to use counterterrorism tools/tags and networks to investigate school board concerns and “discourage” supposed “intimidation.” On Nov. 15, we learned that a federal investigation was brought against at least one Cheyenne concerned parent who respectfully dissented against the district’s mask mandate at an August board meeting.
Citizens have appealed to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees to take substantive action to penalize the NSBA. A couple of trustees are trying, but as of their Dec. 6 meeting, the board leadership and the majority have done nothing. In fact, five trustees and staff plan to send NSBA more district money.
It’s time for “we the people” to speak out to our elected school board trustees:
Challenge trustees Rinne, Wiederspahn, Bolin and Ashby to show their disapproval of the NSBA’s egregious behavior by canceling their registrations to attend the NSBA conference in San Diego in April. A Wyoming Public Records Act request shows that they plan to attend, and that $24,696.59 of LCSD1 funds were expended to attend the 2019 NSBA conference. This stinks. Are they noseblind?
Ask the entire LCSD1 board to zero out the budget for any trustees or staff to participate in NSBA training or events or to pay for such materials/subscriptions.
Call for the LCSD1 board to resolve that the Wyoming School Boards Association should disassociate from the NSBA, and seek cooperation with a new association with the 17 state affiliates that have already severed ties with the NSBA.
Finally, our superintendent and board have not honored their commitment to be transparent. Despite multiple citizen requests, Chairman Rinne declined to record and post their Nov. 22 work session about the NSBA. What are they trying to hide?