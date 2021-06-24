From my porch in East Tennessee, I feel compelled to tell all you people from the great state of Wyoming that after a solid year of trying to find a place to rent, I give up for now, because you're all booked up.
But I hope you all are happy. You're the luckiest people on Earth. I've been there a lot, and wanted to settle there with my wife and kids. We're just regular county folk looking for a regular house, and we can't afford what people from California and New York can.
We wanted to be there for our kids. You western people are what we want our kids to be. You have a toughness and spirit the east doesn't believe in anymore. You're good people. I'm a truck driver by trade, local now, so I can be a dad. Before that I drove out there because I loved it, even in the winter.
My 38-year-old perfectly healthy wife had a stroke last year after giving birth to our daughter. She's getting better, and we decided to leave this place and come out there because we've learned to take chances and live a little. Unfortunately, you're all sold out for houses with yards, so we give up for now. Some say to just buy a place, but it's only smart to try it out and make sure it fits right first.
I don't know any of you personally, but if this gets published, I hope it makes you all look around and be grateful. I love your part of the country like you wouldn't believe, and you're all truly blessed to live in such a beautiful and amazing place. The South is a good place, it's home, and I'm proud of it, but it's not the same.
May the Lord bless you all and keep you strong. You live in one of the last places where you all stick together and stand up for what's right. From Bristol, Tennessee, we wish you all the very best.