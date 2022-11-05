We are thrilled the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's readers voted Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County's ReStore as the Best of the Best Thrift/Consignment store in 2022!
Many of you have supported the ReStore over the years by purchasing and donating items. We wanted to share a bit of ReStore's history, why it’s essential to Habitat's mission and why we are asking for your continued support.
What is so amazing about the ReStore model is revenue from sales covers the affiliate's operational expenses, allowing donations to go directly to Habitat's home construction, repairs and home rehabilitation programs.
Our ReStore opened its doors in 2010. The community was enthusiastic about shopping and donating, and because of your support, our affiliate has been able to build more homes and create employment opportunities. After 10 years at the Ames Avenue location, we were able to relocate to a bigger location to better serve our neighbors.
The first Habitat Restore was opened in Winnipeg in 1991 by a couple of dedicated volunteers determined to keep home and building materials out of the landfill. The community loved the store and the "why" behind the ReStore. One of Habitat for Humanity's strengths is sharing best practices and successful models. Word spread fast about this new ReStore model, and other Habitat affiliates jumped on the idea. ReStores sprang up in cities and towns, and today, there are more than 1,000 ReStores in six countries.
We would like to express our appreciation to the individuals and businesses who donate to ReStore. Without your generosity, we would not have a ReStore in Cheyenne. If you are a business that would like to become a Habitat Hero and donate, please call 307-637-8067 or email candace@cheyennehfh.org.
To quote Habitat For Humanity International’s CEO, Jonathan Reckford, "We don't just build homes, we build an impact.”