“ the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Mere kudos to Councilman Johnson for the introduction of a hate crimes ordinance are insufficient in reflecting the critical need for it. I have to believe that our country is going to find its way out of this divisive time, and greater sensibilities will prevail.
Councilman Johnson’s willingness to bring this conversation back to the table amid a vicious and hostile political climate is an example of at least one person’s ability to see beyond his own political future – to a time when, as history shows it will, civil society will progress and defeat even more forms of oppression.
I hope that other communities across the state and the newly convened Legislature will pay attention. Hate only has so much longevity. Eventually, enough people will be touched by it that they will turn against it, and against those, too, who stand for it.
As a fifth-generation Wyomingite, my relationship with the state has become increasingly complicated over the past several years. Our relative isolation, intense individualism, natural resources and unique, but complex cultural heritage beat deep within my heart. But the onslaught of bigotry and empowered radical-right extremism (I won’t even suggest it be called conservatism) threaten everything I’ve known to be true about this place we call home. Namely, that its people are inherently accepting, generous and practical, and that opportunity exists for anyone willing and able to raise it from the ground.
This ordinance, and the courage it took to bring it, stand as a pillar of hope for our community. I am grateful to see it, and will continue to support elected officials who act with grace, civility and an eye toward a better future for us all.