I never thought I'd be writing to give a public callout/thank you to the gentleman and his well-behaved young daughter at a local restaurant this past Sunday in the late afternoon who picked up our sizable tab as we were celebrating a belated anniversary.
They left before we could tell them thanks in person, and we didn't realize our tab was paid for until long after they had gone.
Thank you for your kindness and generosity – it is appreciated more than you know. You didn't have to do that, but we wanted you to know it was appreciated more than one can say.
In this day and age of folks who only seem to be out for themselves, it was a bright spot in our celebrating. We only hope you will read this and know how much your kindness was appreciated.
We'll be doing the same in the future for someone else.
Thank you again for your thoughtfulness.