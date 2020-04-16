Dear Gov. Mark Gordon:
You have been called upon to make difficult decisions, with inadequate, and sometimes conflicting, information. Thanks for having the courage to make the tough calls during these tough times.
I especially appreciate that you have decided to treat Wyoming citizens like adults by not issuing a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.
The people of Wyoming can certainly be relied upon to make the right choices. To stay home if sick or showing symptoms. To limit the number of trips out, especially if we’re in an at-risk category. When we do go out, to follow the advice of health professionals (e.g. social distancing, hand washing).
Thanks again.