I would like to thank Mr. Maury Brown for a great day at his private reservoir for a day of fishing for the kids.
I am a grandpa with two granddaughters who went to the event. The girls are 7 years old. It started with a beautiful drive on a two-track road for about 15 miles through the ranch. It just seemed like you were going to a very out-of-the-way, cool place.
There was no housing on the way, except for the Iron Mountain ranch houses that you drive through. From there, we went to a field, where we parked and rode a school bus that took us to the reservoir that had three tents. The bus had to cross a creek.
All the children got new fishing poles, tackle boxes and a T-shirt. The pond had bobbers floating all around. The turnout was good. You would hear a kid yell and could tell they were having a blast.
Mr. Brown sponsored lunch, which was a large hamburger or hot dog, coleslaw, potato salad, brownie, chips and a drink. The Game and Fish were there in force, handing out bait, untangling lines, putting fish on the stringer and making sure it was safe. They cleaned the fish and let those who wanted to clean do so by showing them how to clean them.
Volunteers had sunscreen and bug spray. It seemed like we were VIPs. It was top shelf.
What a good thing to do for the community. Thank you, Maury Brown. You have a good heart.