An open letter to Antonio Serrano:
My name is John Madrid. I work as a driver for a construction company, something you would expect reading my last name. I read your piece in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on April 1.
You must be told, at least by me, thank you for confirming how I feel about people in Wyoming. I think the state is a beautiful place physically, but with nasty, mean people who inhabit the place. I have a teacher's license (professional) in both Wyoming and Colorado, and have had one for almost 40 years, not letting it expire. I also have years of experience in the classroom, with awards. I have a class A CDL (commercial driver's license) with a clean driving record, and have had it for years with experience driving a concrete truck.
Both school districts advertised for help in substitute work in both the classroom and bus driving. I went in, filled out the online forms and was told the applications were good. I also read the papers and saw how they needed people in both areas, especially during the pandemic. Both told me, "Whatever. We will call if we need you." In other words, they weren't going to give me the time of day.
I am an Hispanic male in Wyoming and I have never seen such racists attitudes in my life. I taught in L.A. for years, as I was from there, but I got all my paperwork and background checks for other licenses done here. I am also an ex-Marine with an honorable discharge, where I served four years here and overseas.
I think most of these guys are afraid, or, as I like to think, they just get jealous and try to keep anyone who doesn't fit inside their very small and ignorant box away and out of site.
I spent hours studying and spent lots of money paying tuition and books at the universities. I spent hours training and passing driving tests, not to mention tuition for driving school. It isn't like anybody gave me these skills or licenses, but they don't help you work when you have Wyoming people in charge of hiring.
I'll make my way, not let anybody run me off, but I just want you know I appreciate you letting me know I'm not crazy and all this is just me.