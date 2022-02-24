I graduated from Central in 2003, and I need to thank Gloria Edwards for teaching AP Human Geography and Sociology. She was on top of it. If everyone took these classes, even if they were as skeptical and sporadic in their attention as me, the state of our social discourse would improve.
I didn't always agree with Ms. Edwards – heck, I openly argued with her – but I am grateful for Ms. Edwards because 20 years ago, she introduced me to the basic vocabulary and analytical tools necessary to comprehend the complex systemic, economic, demographic and racial issues that are now at the center of nationwide disputes. Without developing this vocabulary, and without understanding how to objectively assess the problems arising from systemic or other entrenched social factors, which impact identifiable groups of people differently, it is not possible for people to form the right questions or answers to even confront the issues.
Without these analytical tools, people often choose to look backward. The trail traveled is safer and more familiar. But as they turn away, time hikes inexorably forward, and each year they are required to look back further to a place where their analytical tendencies and vocabulary were adequate to shape a comprehensive worldview. Some of these people then criticize the "thought police," while at the same time backing legislation that allows the district attorney to investigate a classroom opinion on meritocracy or whether the United States has a particular systemic morality or tendency.
Teachers like Ms. Edwards helped me understand that a good education is about providing people with the tools needed to understand the world and contribute. It cannot be both "holistic" and "comfortable." Nor should education be tailored to avoid subjective guilt, anguish or psychological distress. Education doesn't cause these feelings, but it will help kids understand, process and move past them.
Kids have always been asked to process complex issues, and need the facts, vocabulary, latitude and opportunity to argue with Ms. Edwards. They will learn something. No educator should be held liable because someone's parent wasn't given the same opportunity.