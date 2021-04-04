The recent historic storm that slammed Cheyenne reminded me of my high school days in 1948-49, when Lincoln County, Idaho, confronted a similar situation. The significant difference here, however, was the greater impact this event had on me – which I shall never forget.
My neighbors labored throughout the day to ensure my wife and I had food, our gas meter was working properly, our pets were cared for, our driveway was cleared, and, indeed, that we could get the doors open in case of an emergency. That's right, both doors had drifted snow to the top of them and could not be opened, both cars were covered almost to the top, and the drifts literally covered our home.
We woke up and could barely see out the windows because the wind had driven the snow through the screens and blocked our vision. But there was a scraping noise, and with extremely limited vision, we could see Bernie shoveling the drift from our porch so we could open the door and provide a narrow pathway to our wood supply and garbage cans! By the time I got dressed, Bernie was gone, and someone else had a big snow blower, clearing the 3- to 4-foot drifts from our car to the street. Mark struggled several hours to get that task accomplished.
By that time, T.J., who owns a commercial snowplow, was clearing away the drifts on our quarter-mile lane for everyone's benefit. The day before, my wife's friend had dropped off a pot of chili to make sure we had food to eat for the duration of the storm.
No one wanted any money. Their concern was solely that we were safe and well during the "storm of a century." They were simply the kind of GREAT neighbors you read about in a novel – the ones you hear about in times past. This old guy got a little emotional thinking about the ideal American spirit that surrounds us in this wonderful neighborhood and community.
It indicated to me that the decision we made 20 years ago to move to Cheyenne was one of the best we ever made. Thank you so much, and God bless!