Today, I read the article by Pennie Hunt about “Mom, we want you to be happy, healthy and safe.” Pennie’s beautiful words brought a deep pain in my heart and a lump in my throat. The tears rolled freely down my cheeks.
My mother, Edythe (Eydee to friends and family), passed away in February 2011. She was 87. Prior to that, my brother and I faced the same circumstances that Pennie so graphically and exceptionally narrated in her article. We carried the same confusions and fears. We struggled with the necessity, yet agonizing guilt of removing our mother from her home. The woman, the mother who unconditionally put her children above anything else in her life, was slowly being taken from us.
The falls, the periods of dementia became more often. The vibrant mother who once was strong, self-reliant, generous, wise and loving was suddenly like watching a cloud disappear in the sky, never to come back.
At first, we found her a room in an assisted living facility but this only lasted a short time. Her dementia got worse. Finally, we had to move her to a nursing home.
Time, which was no longer her friend, took its toll. Eventually, she lost all the qualities in and of life that most of us often take for granted. She could no longer communicate, and became a shell of the fantastic and gentle person she once was. She sat in her wheelchair and blankly stared at something we could not see. Finally, God took her home.
I still grieve over the loss of my mother. I always will. I silently thank her each day for my gift of life.
My mantra in life has been very similar to Pennie’s. I’ve told my children countless times over the years, “Be good. Be safe. Be happy.” To those of you who still have your mothers, kiss them, hold them, love them like there’s no tomorrow. There may not be one.
Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you, Pennie.