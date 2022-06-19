I just wanted to send a shout out "Thank You" to Sen. John Barrasso for co-sponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act (S.1125).
If passed, this bill will recommend to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Innovation that they implement a dementia care management model that has proven to reduce care use and costs AND will improve the lives of people living with dementia and their families.
Ninety-five percent of people suffering from dementia also suffer from other chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, etc. Dementia makes it impossible for these individuals to manage these conditions on their own, and a Comprehensive Care Plan would help family members assist in managing all treatments together. The model outlined in the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act is designed to reach as many Medicare beneficiaries as possible, especially individuals from diverse, rural and medically underserved communities such as Wyoming.
We would also like to invite Senator Lummis (307-772-2477) to also cosponsor S.1125 and Representative Cheney (307-772-2595) to cosponsor the same bill in the House (HR2517). If you are a constituent and would like to see these bills pass, please reach out to our representatives in Congress.