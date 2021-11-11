Sorry, an error occurred.
Terry Morgan and Spencer Torrey need to be thanked for hearing me yell and running to help me after I fell in my garage and couldn't get up.
By the time they were getting me into my house, I was low on blood sugar, and they literally were carrying me!
Thank you, Terry and Spencer.
