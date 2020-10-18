I just wanted to thank members of the Cheyenne League of Women Voters for scheduling, holding and recording political debates through social media for the elections this year. It gave me a good chance to learn more about all the candidates and hear their views.
For those who do not know, the Cheyenne LWV is nonpartisan, and does not support, rate or endorse candidates or political parties. They support civil, informed discussion of issues and advocate governmental access for all citizens. They encourage informed and active participation in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.