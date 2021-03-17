With all the unfortunate happenings as to the pandemic and the current political fiascos, we thought we would like to mention/put a very positive spin on our recent surgery at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
From the entrance, to room service, to the surgical staff, to recovery and exit strategy, we were well taken care of, and all staff are to be complemented. You hear horror stories about CRMC and how folks are headed south for their medical cures. We did not have a bad or disparaging moment in the time spent at the hospital.
Our thanks to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group Wyoming Orthopedics and Sports Drs. Bret Winter, John Winter and PA Tully and their staff in the surgical operations and procedures.