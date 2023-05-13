Have you ever wondered what happens to all the American flags that become tattered, torn or faded from the harsh, unforgiving Wyoming weather? No, they are not nonchalantly or unceremoniously tossed in the trash. Military flag protocol requires the flags be honorably “retired.” The only acceptable method is to burn the flags, with protocol and dignity.

American Legion Post 6 has long been the flag standard-bearer in Laramie County. Those remarkable citizens and businesses who choose to display the American flag have the option of dropping off their time-worn flags at our post on East Lincolnway. The receptacle is located on the east side of the building.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus