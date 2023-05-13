Have you ever wondered what happens to all the American flags that become tattered, torn or faded from the harsh, unforgiving Wyoming weather? No, they are not nonchalantly or unceremoniously tossed in the trash. Military flag protocol requires the flags be honorably “retired.” The only acceptable method is to burn the flags, with protocol and dignity.
American Legion Post 6 has long been the flag standard-bearer in Laramie County. Those remarkable citizens and businesses who choose to display the American flag have the option of dropping off their time-worn flags at our post on East Lincolnway. The receptacle is located on the east side of the building.
Post 6, in conjunction with the F.E. Warren fire department, transfers the flags to the base fire training facility. From there, the flags are officially retired.
We gratefully thank the unselfish firefighters for their hard work and assistance. Without them, we would be in dire straits to find a suitable location to perform our flag mission.
Kudos go out to seven firefighters who recently worked with Post 6 to retire over 4,000 flags. This is a task that takes time and patience.
A huge thank you goes out to Chief Sartars, TSgt. Holmes, TSgt. Werre, SrA Ebersole, A1C Hernandez, A1C Song and A1C Eversole. They bring honor to the United States, the USAF, the citizens of Laramie County, the city of Cheyenne, all veterans and themselves.
Also, an emotional thank you goes out to the Post 6 members who volunteered their valuable time in the completion of this time-honored tradition.
To quote John Wayne, “Sure I wave the American flag. Do you know a better flag to wave? Sure I love my country with all her faults. I’m not ashamed of that, never have been, never will be.” Thank you.