I have had season tickets for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concerts with various friends and family for many years. Two of us this afternoon saw the really unique and memorable concert titled “Witty Winds and Boisterous Brass.” We loved it.
I’m writing this first as a thank you, especially to Maestro William Intrilligator, the amazing music director and conductor, to the extraordinary musicians who make up this orchestra, to the staff of the Civic Center who work to allow those of us who love music to attend the concerts safely during this really bizarre time in all our lives.