Yes, Virginia, there are still nice people in our world.
A lot of people say that our world is going to that hot place in a hand basket. Guess they don't live in my corder of this world.
A couple of days ago (my birthday), I stopped into a local ice cream shop to treat myself. It was kind of busy, so as we stood in line, we chatted, and I mentioned that it was my birthday.
Everyone in the shop gave me their good wishes, and that was cool. Then, a couple ahead of me bought my ice cream cone, that was way cool.
Thanks to all of you ice cream lovers for sharing my day and really bringing a lot of joy to my corner of the world.
Yes, there are great people out there. Thank you, God. You revived my faith with something as simple as the spoken word and an ice cream cone.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.